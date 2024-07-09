Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,430 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Amcor by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Amcor by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 311,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,349,000 after buying an additional 325,747 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Amcor by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 225,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,345,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 227,145 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Amcor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.56. 7,016,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,576,865. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

