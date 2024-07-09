Whittier Trust Co. Sells 396 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,949,000 after buying an additional 564,644 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,006,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,540,000 after buying an additional 499,399 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,995,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,661,000 after buying an additional 510,708 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,563,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,070,000 after buying an additional 137,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,315,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $50.71. 2,419,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,182. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

