Whittier Trust Co. Sells 571 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,630,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,013. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

