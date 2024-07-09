Whittier Trust Co. Sells 61,616 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,616 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE:BJ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.07. 1,360,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,346. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $90.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $1,070,082.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,684 shares of company stock worth $3,316,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

