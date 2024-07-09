Whittier Trust Co. Sells 769 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 868,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 82,126 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,910,000 after buying an additional 1,445,045 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 36.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 81,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,819,000 after buying an additional 634,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,674,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,247,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

