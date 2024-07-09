Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 8.1% This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $22.24 or 0.00038670 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $363.18 million and approximately $62.79 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00039452 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018604 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

