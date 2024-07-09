Zebec Network (ZBCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.94 Million

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Zebec Network has a total market capitalization of $53.08 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebec Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zebec Network has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zebec Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,987,978,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,883,649,370 tokens. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,987,978,070 with 50,883,649,370 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00104211 USD and is up 12.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $6,700,527.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebec Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebec Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebec Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.