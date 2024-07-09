ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.53

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 945210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,474 shares of company stock valued at $205,379. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,960,000 after buying an additional 6,043,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,385 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Global Management LP raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 280.1% in the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 2,593,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after buying an additional 1,911,221 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

