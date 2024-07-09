Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $225.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,307,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 412,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,297,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $201.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.35 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $131.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

