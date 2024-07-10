1,316 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.81.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $209.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,688. The firm has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.51.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.