2,140 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Bought by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Maximus by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Maximus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 29.3% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,893. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

