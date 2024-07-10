2,370 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Bought by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 162.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,843,000 after purchasing an additional 81,122 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 41,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.55.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.05 and a 200 day moving average of $199.22. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

