24,019 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Purchased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. 1,699,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,987. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

