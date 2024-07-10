24,380 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,616,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

MSI stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.17. The stock had a trading volume of 636,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $392.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

