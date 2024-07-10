3,062 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.40. The company had a trading volume of 325,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,316. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

