434 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Bought by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,486. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

