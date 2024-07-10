43,858 Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Avangrid Price Performance

Avangrid stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.26. 450,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,045. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

