47,496 Shares in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000.
REV Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE REVG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. 74,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74.
REV Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on REVG. StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REVG
REV Group Profile
REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than REV Group
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.