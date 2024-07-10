47,496 Shares in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000.

Shares of NYSE REVG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. 74,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.17 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REVG. StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

