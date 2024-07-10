525 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 525 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded up $3.95 on Wednesday, hitting $1,305.72. 632,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,862. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,453.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,164.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $307.11 and a 12-month high of $1,999.99. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -197.01 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,168 shares of company stock worth $26,785,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSTR. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

