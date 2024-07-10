5,610 Shares in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Purchased by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Frontdoor by 9,892.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.47. 123,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,701. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

