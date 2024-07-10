580,658 Shares in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 580,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth $31,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth $32,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth $39,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRAB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. 4,225,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,542,314. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 0.81. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.48 million. Research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grab

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.