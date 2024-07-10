AA Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $528,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 89.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

CGMS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 128,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,425. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.32.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

