AA Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,080 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.74. The stock had a trading volume of 990,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,202. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $113.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.