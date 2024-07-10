AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 519,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.9% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.73. 1,805,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,603,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.27.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

