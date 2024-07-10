Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 154.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Acelyrin

Acelyrin Trading Up 9.0 %

SLRN stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. Acelyrin has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $505.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.56.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.57. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acelyrin will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acelyrin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,237,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,103,000 after buying an additional 81,633 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at $10,227,000. StemPoint Capital LP increased its holdings in Acelyrin by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 714,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,961,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 486,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acelyrin

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.