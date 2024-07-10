ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up to $22.54

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.54, but opened at $23.12. ACM Research shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 131,040 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

ACM Research Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $152.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,052,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 590,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,363.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,052,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 590,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874,329 shares in the company, valued at $20,004,647.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in ACM Research by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 1,197.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

