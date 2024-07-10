Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.13

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.13 and last traded at $69.04, with a volume of 29459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,787,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 396.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,668,000 after purchasing an additional 813,849 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $18,341,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,079,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,277,000 after purchasing an additional 306,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $9,656,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

