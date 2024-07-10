Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Advance Auto Parts has raised its dividend by an average of 38.7% per year over the last three years. Advance Auto Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 2.4 %

AAP stock opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average is $69.37.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

