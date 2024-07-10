Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.56% from the stock’s current price.

AAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Cormark set a C$15.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.68.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE AAV traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.96. The company had a trading volume of 742,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,053. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$8.02 and a one year high of C$11.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.99.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advantage Energy

In related news, Director Donald M. Clague acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Also, Director Donald M. Clague acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,150. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advantage Energy

Get Free Report

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

