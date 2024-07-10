aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $291.46 million and approximately $25.87 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000688 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000661 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,460,864 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

