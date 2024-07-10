Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $98.38 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $98.38 million and $20.75 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,152,938,222 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,140,092,933.11424 with 520,383,966.19688594 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.62132952 USD and is up 9.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $17,561,425.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

