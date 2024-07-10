agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.49. 1,734,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,235,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGL. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in agilon health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in agilon health by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in agilon health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 257,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of agilon health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 602,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

