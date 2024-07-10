Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.67

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.67 and last traded at $71.53, with a volume of 111496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

