Albert Soleiman Purchases 88 Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider Albert Soleiman purchased 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £295.68 ($378.74).

Albert Soleiman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CMC Markets alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Albert Soleiman bought 110 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £302.50 ($387.47).

CMC Markets Stock Down 0.8 %

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 329.50 ($4.22) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 284.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.95. The company has a market cap of £922.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,237.50 and a beta of 0.50. CMC Markets Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 86.90 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 341.08 ($4.37).

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.

CMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.46) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on CMCX

CMC Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.