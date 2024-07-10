Algorand One Day Volume Reaches $25.57 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $25.57 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00044448 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC.

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,218,352,219 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

