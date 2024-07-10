Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Trading Down 2%

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 45,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,837,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Alkermes Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 421.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alkermes by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,926 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,185 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $55,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

