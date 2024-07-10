Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALSN

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $75.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,707. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $83.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.69.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 128.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.