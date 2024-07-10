Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Lowered to $200.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.88% from the stock’s previous close.

ALL has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.47.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.88. The company had a trading volume of 476,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

