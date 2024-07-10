Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cormark from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIF. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.67.

Altus Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AIF stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,181. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$35.29 and a 1-year high of C$55.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$199.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.85 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 EPS for the current year.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

