Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON:AA4 opened at GBX 44.98 ($0.58) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 43.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.70. The company has a market cap of £136.68 million and a PE ratio of 262.71. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a twelve month low of GBX 38 ($0.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 48.75 ($0.62).
Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile
