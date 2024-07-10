American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $39.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

AMH opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,931. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

