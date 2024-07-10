Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.0 million-$112.0 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 63.4 %

Shares of NYSE AP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. 36,670,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

