Analysts Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Target Price at $61.13

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARVN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Arvinas Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,426 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.