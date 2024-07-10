Analysts Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Target Price at $61.13

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.13.
A number of analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARVN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas
Arvinas Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $53.08.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arvinas
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.