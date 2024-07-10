Analysts Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) PT at $68.59

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

