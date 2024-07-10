Analysts Set Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Target Price at $4.17

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

STEM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Stem has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 36.20% and a negative net margin of 40.03%. Stem’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, insider Prakesh Patel sold 23,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $44,623.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,668 shares in the company, valued at $339,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 194,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $359,216.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,182.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prakesh Patel sold 23,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $44,623.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,668 shares in the company, valued at $339,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,599 shares of company stock valued at $495,763. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

