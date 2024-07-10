Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 557.50 ($7.14) and last traded at GBX 557.50 ($7.14). Approximately 7 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($7.17).

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £233.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,327.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 577.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 590.45.

Andrews Sykes Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Andrews Sykes Group’s payout ratio is 6,190.48%.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

