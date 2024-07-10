APA Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for APA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.52.

Shares of APA stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. APA has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of APA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in APA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in APA by 12.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

