Apogee Opportunities (CVE:APE) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Apogee Opportunities Inc. (CVE:APE – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 2,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 22,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Apogee Opportunities Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26.
About Apogee Opportunities
Apogee Opportunities Inc engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Chile. The company was formerly known as Apogee Silver Ltd. and changed its name to Apogee Opportunities Inc in September 2016. Apogee Opportunities Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
