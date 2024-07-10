Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Trading 4% Higher

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.81 and last traded at $41.73. Approximately 104,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 554,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APGE. Bank of America began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,939,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,084,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $558,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,939,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APGE. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $20,267,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $10,134,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 6,103.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 25.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

