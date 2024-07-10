Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2463 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
AFT stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
